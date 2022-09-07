Ontario needs to develop strategy to manage long COVID, science table says
Published literature suggests condition could be burden on health-care system, members say
Ontario's recently disbanded science table says the province needs a "proactive and comprehensive strategy" to manage long COVID, including substantial investments in research.
The group of scientific advisers was dissolved this week, but had said it would wrap up its ongoing work, and it published a brief Wednesday on understanding the post-COVID-19 condition.
The brief says the condition is defined as symptoms persisting for at least four or 12 weeks after a COVID-19 infection and estimates vary widely of how many people will develop it.
The group says that while there is significant uncertainty around the definition, prevalence, causes, risk factors and prognosis of the condition, published literature suggests it poses considerable health risks and therefore a considerable burden on the health-care system.
It says evidence suggests vaccination is associated with a lower risk of developing long COVID, and due to widespread vaccination the condition may be less frequent.
But the group says a strategy to manage the condition still needs to be developed by health systems and policy makers and should include "substantial investments in research and health system resources" to mitigate the long-term health, social and economic impacts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?