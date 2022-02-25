​Don't be 'Putin's customer' and block Russian alcohol sales, Ontario Liberal leader urges

The leader of Ontario's Liberal Party is asking the provincial liquor control board to stop selling Russian products in its stores following that country's invasion of Ukraine, and the province's premier suggested he's looking at that option as well.

Steven Del Duca wrote to the CEO of the LCBO asking that it pull Russian items until troops are withdrawn.

In his Friday letter to George Soleas, Del Duca said Ontario should follow the lead of the federal government, which has issued sanctions against Russia and taken a stand against the invasion.

He said Ontario can't say it's standing with Ukraine "while continuing to be [Vladimir] Putin's customer."

Also on Friday, Premier Doug Ford said he was discussing this option with his finance minister and plans to discuss it further, even though he suggests the impact would be "very small."

Ford, who called Putin a "thug" at Queen's Park on Thursday, continued to say his government is reviewing all trade with Russia to see if any pressure can be applied. He also said he's contacted the federal government to urge Ottawa to bring more refugees to the province.

"The hard-working people of Ukraine will always be welcome here," he said.

"We need to speed things up."

The LCBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Crown corporation sells various vodka brands from Russia including Russian Standard Vodka, Legend of Kremlin Premium Vodka and Beluga Russian Luxury Vodka.

Ontario has pledged to spend $300,000 in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians in need.