Pandemic recovery likely to be debated when Ontario legislature resumes sitting on Tuesday
The Ontario legislature resumes sitting on Tuesday for the last few weeks of the session ahead of a June election.
Housing and affordability also expected to take centre stage when MPPs return
Pandemic recovery, housing and affordability are expected to be the issues that take centre stage for debate.
Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government also has its annual budget to table before voters head to the polls.
The spending plan that's due before the end of March will likely give an early look at the government's re-election platform.