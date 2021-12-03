Stock up early on booze this holiday season, LCBO urges, citing supply chain issues
Transportation issues, changes to consumer demand leading to anticipated booze shortage: LCBO
Ontario's foremost liquor purveyor is urging residents to stock up early this holiday season to prevent any supply chain-induced disappointments.
The LCBO says transportation issues and the "ongoing considerations of COVID-19" — including changes to consumer demand — have led to a booze shortage.
The Crown corporation's chief supply chain officer says imported products are more likely to be affected.
Nick Nanos says that includes some champagnes, wines from New Zealand, Australia and South America, as well as tequila and scotch.
He says the LCBO will continue to have a selection of international products, but those who have a particular drink in mind should shop early.
Nanos says some of the supply chain issues are expected to continue into 2022.
