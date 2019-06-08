Brampton man sentenced to 4 years for human trafficking

A Brampton man has been sentenced to four years is prison for human trafficking.

Peel Regional Police said the man, 36, was arrested and charged in 2017.

Investigators said Scott met a woman from northern Ontario in 2014 and convinced her to move to Toronto where she worked in the sex trade for more than a year.

Investigators said he posted ads for sexual services on the internet and arranged for clients to attend hotels in the area.

In February, Scott was found guilty in Superior Court of human trafficking, receiving a material benefit from human trafficking, assault, and other charges.

Police said human trafficking is a complex and often a hidden crime that results in serious and long-term trauma for victims.