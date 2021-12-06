Housing task force to publish recommendations early next year: government
9 members appointed to advise province on ways to address housing supply, affordability
The Ontario government has appointed nine members to a task force that will advise the province on ways to address housing supply and affordability.
The Housing Affordability Task Force is expected to look into measures to boost the supply of rental and ownership housing, build housing in complete communities, reduce red tape, and other options to address housing issues.
The government says the task force will be chaired by Jake Lawrence, CEO and group head of global banking and markets at Scotiabank.
It says the other members are experts in not-for-profit housing, Indigenous housing, real estate, home builders, financial markets and economics.
The task force was first announced as part of the 2021 Ontario economic outlook.
A report laying out its recommendations is expected to be published early next year.
