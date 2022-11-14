Content
Toronto·Updated

Ontario government repeals anti-strike law for CUPE education workers

The Canadian Press ·
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a news conference as Education Minister Stephen Lecce listens at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, March 20, 2020. The province passed legislation on Nov. 3 in a bid to prevent 55,000 workers from the Canadian Union of Public Employees from striking, but on Nov. 14 it repealed that law. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Ontario repealed a law Monday that imposed a contract on education workers and banned them from striking.

The province passed the legislation on Nov. 3 in a bid to prevent 55,000 workers from the Canadian Union of Public Employees from striking.

But thousands of workers walked off the job anyway, shutting many schools across the province to in-person learning for two days.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford offered to withdraw the legislation if CUPE members returned to work, which they did.

The government's law, which used the notwithstanding clause to guard against constitutional challenges, had set fines for violating the legislation at a maximum of $4,000 per employee per day and up to $500,000 per day for the union.

The two sides are back at the bargaining table.

