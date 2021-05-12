Girls charged in stabbings of mother, daughter in Oshawa

Two girls have been charged in stabbings in Oshawa, Ont., that put another girl and her mother in hospital.

Police said the incident occurred late Tuesday.

They said a 13-year-old girl was stabbed after an altercation.

When her 37-year-old mother tried to intervene, she, too, was stabbed.

Both victims have been released from hospital.

The accused, aged 15 and 16, face several assault and weapons-related charges.