4 dead, 1 injured in crash near Peterborough, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say four people have died in a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV on Highway 7 near Peterborough.

One other person has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a release Tuesday that the collision happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Highway 7 near Drummond Line.

Highway 7 is closed between Keene Road and Heritage Line while police investigate.

