Raw sewage overflowing into Ontario waterways at alarming rate, watchdog says

Ontario's environmental watchdog says the province is allowing raw sewage to overflow into lakes and rivers at an alarming rate.

Sewage overflowed into southern Ontario waterways 1,327 times between April 2017-March 2018

The Canadian Press ·
Raw sewage is seen in Toronto's inner harbour after an August storm. A newly released report says Ontario is allowing raw sewage to overflow into lakes and rivers at an alarming rate. (Swim Drink Fish Canada)

Environmental Commissioner Dianne Saxe is raising concerns about the issue in her annual report that has been released today.

The report says that between April 2017 and March this year, raw sewage overflowed into southern Ontario waterways 1,327 times from nearly 60 outdated municipal sewer systems that combine sewage and stormwater.

Saxe recommends the province require every municipality with combined sewers to take action to eliminate overflows using measures like additional stormwater fees and building additional infrastructure.

Saxe says the province's waterways are also being affected by run-off laden with fertilizer and road salt.

The report also notes that provincial standards on toxic waste poured into waterways haven't been updated in 25 years.
   

