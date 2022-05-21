Ontario party leaders out on hustings over long weekend, though some only virtually
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will be out on the hustings over the long weekend — though only virtually for some.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will both hold remote events
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will be out on the hustings over the long weekend — though only virtually for some.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will both hold remote events this morning.
Horwath is set to discuss her party's plan to hire more nurses and health-care workers, while Schreiner plans to make an announcement on protecting farmland.
Both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and have been isolating.
Meanwhile, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is heading to London, and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be in west Toronto to talk about a recent surge in carjackings.
The election is set to be held June 2.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?