Ontario strikes deal with educational workers, urges 2 other unions to talk
Educational workers have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the Ontario government.
Minister Stephen Lecce announced deal with the Ontario Council of Educational Workers on Saturday
Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the proposed deal in a statement on Saturday.
Lecce did not provide details.
The workers involved include educational assistants, designated early childhood educators and clerical workers.
The deal with the Ontario Council of Educational Workers is the fifth in a contentious round of negotiations between educators and the province.
Lecce says it's time to conclude agreements with two other unions, including the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation.
