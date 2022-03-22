3 separate drug overdose calls within an hour prompt public safety advisory in Peel

Three men are in stable condition in hospital after police responded to separate overdose calls within one hour in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to three different locations between 7:35 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. Monday evening for drug overdoses involving men believed to be smoking fentanyl that was originally in pill form. The pills found were blue and purple, police said.

All three men immediately became unconscious.

Two were administered Naloxone before the arrival of first responders, with one requiring six doses before reviving.

A Peel police spokesperson said while it is "strange" for three men to overdose within such a short time span, it is too early to know if the incidents are linked to one another.

In response, police are issuing a public safety notice about the unpredictable nature of illicit narcotics that contain combinations of drugs.

The police force says the combined drugs are manufactured illegally and in ways that cause inconsistency in potency, which in turn makes them unpredictable and potentially life-threatening for users.