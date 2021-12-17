Explosion in east Toronto daycare being investigated, officials say

An explosion that forced the evacuation of a plaza Thursday afternoon took place inside an east-end daycare centre, Toronto fire officials say.

No children were injured in the blast, Toronto Fire Services says, but a few adults suffered minor injuries.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop said the explosion appears to have taken place in an area inside the centre where kids would normally have been gathered.

Fortunately, the children were in an adjacent building doing another activity at the time, Jessop said.

Police say they were called about the explosion at about 1:40 p.m. about reports that the area smelled like gas.

They say parents were called and asked to pick up their kids from the daycare.

Explosion update: We are thankful to inform everyone that the children are all ok and accounted for. A few adults suffered minor injuries. The plaza remains closed. Investigation into the cause will follow. <a href="https://t.co/Zc620sPmBw">pic.twitter.com/Zc620sPmBw</a> —@Toronto_Fire

Fire Acting Platoon Chief Damien Walsh said significant damage was caused to a couple units in the area as a result of the blast.

Walsh said ceilings and windows were blown out by the explosion. He said 23 children and 6 adults were in the unit at the time.

Toronto Fire has shut down gas and hydro lines to the strip mall, he said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is still determining what caused the explosion.