​Ontario to roll out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at grocery stores, pharmacies

Ontario's Minister of Health Christine Elliott is set to make an announcement on the rollout of rapid tests in Ontario at 11:30 a.m. ET.

CBC News will carry the news conference live.

Ontario is rolling out free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at grocery stores, pharmacies and other settings starting Wednesday.

In a news release issued this morning, the province announced it has obtained more rapid tests and will distribute up to 5.5 million per week, according to the Ministry of Health. It will distribute up to 44 million over an eight-week span in total.

Tests will be made available through online order or pickup at 2,385 participating grocery stores and pharmacies that are listed on the province's website . The province says it will also provide tests to 21 community-lead agencies including community centres, places of worship and food banks.

​There will be a limit of one box of five tests per household, per visit, the province says.

This rollout will be in addition to rapid tests previously provided to high-risk sectors including the healthcare sector, congregate settings and schools, the province says.

To date, the province has distributed nearly 76 million rapid antigen tests to more than 63,600 locations, according to provincial officials.

The news comes weeks after the province restricted access to more reliable PCR tests as the Omicron variant overwhelmed testing capacity in Ontario.