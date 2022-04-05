Sentencing set for man who killed mother, 2 of her children east of Toronto

A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto is set to get sentenced today.

A judge found Cory Fenn guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Krassimira Pejcinovski, and her children Roy, 14, and Venellia, 13, in Ajax, Ont.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory lifetime sentence with a minimum 10 years before parole eligibility.

The Crown has sought a sentence of 72 years before Fenn could apply for parole, while Fenn did not make submissions.

Fenn fired his lawyer before trial and did not call a defence, although a court-appointed lawyer made closing submissions for him.

When he was found guilty, Fenn said 10 years without parole would be "perfect."