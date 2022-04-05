Skip to Main Content
Sentencing set for man who killed mother, 2 of her children east of Toronto

A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto is set to get sentenced today.

Cory Fenn was found guilty of 3 counts of 2nd-degree murder

The Canadian Press
Cory Fenn defends himself from the prisoner’s box before Justice Howard Leibovich at the Oshawa courthouse on Sept. 23, 2021. Fenn was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Krassimira Pejcinovski, and her children Roy, 14, and Venellia, 13, in Ajax, Ont. (Pam Davies/CBC)

A judge found Cory Fenn guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Krassimira Pejcinovski, and her children Roy, 14, and Venellia, 13, in Ajax, Ont.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory lifetime sentence with a minimum 10 years before parole eligibility.

The Crown has sought a sentence of 72 years before Fenn could apply for parole, while Fenn did not make submissions.

Fenn fired his lawyer before trial and did not call a defence, although a court-appointed lawyer made closing submissions for him.

When he was found guilty, Fenn said 10 years without parole would be "perfect."

