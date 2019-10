Sight of eye injury suffered by Dafonte Miller made Durham cop 'queasy,' court hears

A police officer called to investigate an incident outside a Whitby, Ont., home nearly three years ago felt "queasy" when she saw the injuries sustained by a black teenager, she testified Tuesday.

Durham Regional Police Const. Jennifer Bowler said she first saw Dafonte Miller face down on the ground with a white man restraining him, but was able to see him more clearly after the teen was pulled up.

"There was a quantity of blood coming from his left eye. It appeared to me to be a significant injury," she told an Oshawa, Ont., court.

"It made me a little queasy," she said.

Bowler was the first in the witness box at the trial of Michael Theriault, a Toronto police constable, and his brother Christian Theriault, who are jointly charged with aggravated assault in the beating of Miller in the early hours of Dec. 28, 2016.

Michael Theriault was off duty at the time.

The two are also separately charged with obstruction of justice in connection with how they portrayed the incident to investigators.

They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Dafonte Miller, then 19, was severely beaten on Dec. 28, 2016. Left, Miller before the incident. Right, Miller following the beating that resulted in his left eye being badly damaged. It was later surgically removed. (Photos courtesy of Leisa Lewis)

Prosecutors allege the brothers saw Miller walking in the area with friends, chased him, assaulted him, then continued that assault after he briefly escaped them.

Court heard the pair told police they caught Miller breaking into their car. Miller was arrested that night but the charges were later dropped.

Officer 1st to testify photographed area

In a brief opening statement on Tuesday, Crown attorney Peter Scrutton said the brothers could also be found guilty of aggravated assault for carrying out an unlawful arrest or using excessive force during that arrest.

During her testimony, Bowler said she was dispatched to the outside of a home after three calls were made to 911 — one by Miller, one by a resident, and one by a man reporting that he had caught someone breaking into cars.

She was tasked with photographing the area and anything that seemed relevant, including any injuries, the officer said.

The first witness, a police officer, arrived on scene to see a black man lying on the ground with a white male on top of him restraining him. She says he had the black man's hands behind his back. —@CBCLorenda

She says there was a quantity of blood coming from the black man's eye, that it appeared to be "a significant eye injury." Dafonte Miller was blinded in one eye after the events that night. —@CBCLorenda

Bowler said she took photos of Miller and of Christian Theriault's hand, which had a cut, but that no other injuries were reported or visible. She told the brothers to get in touch if injuries appeared in the next few days but to her knowledge, they did not, she testified.

Under cross-examination, the officer said it was possible the brothers would have been in shock immediately after the incident, and would have seen a doctor rather than police if any injuries emerged later.

Constable saw metal pole at scene

Among the other things Bowler saw and photographed at the scene were blood spots and droplets, a pair of black gloves, a metal pole, two cellphones and some change, she told the court.

The constable eventually went to take photographs of a truck at a nearby home after another man, this one in his 50s, said it was "entered as part of the incident," she testified. Bowler took photos that showed the inside console of the truck was left open.

When she returned to the original scene, she noticed blood on the hood of a car in the driveway, and assumed the "tissue" came from Miller's eye, she said.

The accused and their lawyers in an Oshawa courtroom: left to right, Christian Theriault’s lawyer, Alan Gold; Christian Theriault; Michael Lacy, lawyer for Michael Theriault; Michael Theriault. (Sketch by Pam Davies)

After collecting items at the site, Bowler took them to a police station for processing, and noticed that some of them appeared to have blood on them, including the metal pole, she said.

The pole, roughly a metre long, was shown in court Tuesday.

Another piece of evidence is being pulled out a long cardboard box. It's a long metal pole, several feet long, maybe the length of a metre stick, to be metric. —@CBCLorenda

Lawyers for Miller have previously alleged race was a factor in the incident, and that the Theriault brothers kicked their client and hit him in the face with a metal pipe.

Miller's left eye was knocked out of its socket and split into four, his lawyers have said. He also suffered a broken nose, broken orbital bone, bruised ribs, reduced vision in his right eye and a fractured wrist, they said.

He was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, theft under $5,000 and possession of marijuana. The charges were later withdrawn.