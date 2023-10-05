New supervised consumption sites in Ontario on hold until review complete

Ontario's associate minister for mental health says the province has paused approving new supervised consumption and treatment sites while a review of all sites is underway.

Michael Tibollo says everything is on the table with the review, including the locations of treatment and consumption sites.

The province launched a "critical incident review" in the summer after a 44-year-old mother of two was killed by a stray bullet near a consumption site in Toronto's east end following a physical altercation between three men.

Police have laid charges against several people in the death of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, including accessory after the fact and obstructing justice counts laid against a woman who works at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre.

Huebner-Makurat's death sparked outrage and a debate over supervised consumption sites.

Tibollo says the province is not looking at shutting down any of its 17 supervised consumption and treatment sites.