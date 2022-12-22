Family, friends to gather for funeral of man shot in condo building north of Toronto

The family of a man who was among five people killed in a shooting rampage at a Toronto-area condo says the 59-year- old's funeral will be held at a mosque Thursday.

York Regional Police have said Naveed Dada and four others were killed on Sunday night by a gunman, 73, who was later shot dead by police.

Dada and three of the victims were members of the condo board, which the gunman had a lengthy legal dispute with. The two others killed were spouses of two board members who died.

Dada's nephew says his uncle was a very intelligent man who lived alone and was the youngest of eight siblings.

Floral tributes are shown outside a condo building in Vaughan, Ont., Tuesday, Dec.20, 2022. Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a “horrendous” shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead. (Fakiha Baig/The Canadian Press)

Tabraiz Dada says he flew from Orlando to Toronto to organize his uncle's funeral, which is being held at a Mississauga, Ont. mosque.

He says the rest of his uncle's family, many of whom are in Pakistan, won't be able to attend the funeral but all of them are shocked by what happened.