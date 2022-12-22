Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Family, friends to gather for funeral of man shot in condo building north of Toronto

The family of a man who was among five people killed in a shooting rampage at a Toronto-area condo says the 59-year-old's funeral will be held at a mosque Thursday.

Naveed Dada was among 5 people killed by a 73-year-old gunman in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday night: police

The Canadian Press ·
Naveed Dada shown in an undated photo.
York Regional Police said Naveed Dada and four others were killed on Sunday night by a 73-year-old gunman who was later shot dead by police. (Naveed Dada/LinkedIn)

The family of a man who was among five people killed in a shooting rampage at a Toronto-area condo says the 59-year- old's funeral will be held at a mosque Thursday.

York Regional Police have said Naveed Dada and four others were killed on Sunday night by a gunman, 73, who was later shot dead by police.

Dada and three of the victims were members of the condo board, which the gunman had a lengthy legal dispute with. The two others killed were spouses of two board members who died.

Dada's nephew says his uncle was a very intelligent man who lived alone and was the youngest of eight siblings.

Bouquets are placed outside a condo building where a fatal shooting occurred
Floral tributes are shown outside a condo building in Vaughan, Ont., Tuesday, Dec.20, 2022. Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a “horrendous” shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead. (Fakiha Baig/The Canadian Press)

Tabraiz Dada says he flew from Orlando to Toronto to organize his uncle's funeral, which is being held at a Mississauga, Ont. mosque.

He says the rest of his uncle's family, many of whom are in Pakistan, won't be able to attend the funeral but all of them are shocked by what happened.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now