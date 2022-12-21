Content
Candlelight vigil planned for victims of Vaughan condo shooting rampage

A candlelight vigil is expected to be held Wednesday night for the five victims of a shooting rampage at a condominium north of Toronto.

5 people were killed and 1 woman seriously injured Sunday night

A sign shows the addresses of condo buildings called Bellaria Residences
Five people were gunned down and killed at this condo building in Vaughan, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

Rita Camilleri, Vittorio Panza, Russell Manock, Helen Manock, and Naveed Dada were killed, and one woman was seriously injured Sunday night when a 73-year-old gunman opened fire at the Vaughan, Ont., building, before he was shot dead by police.

The vigil is slated to take place at the courtyard outside Vaughan City Hall from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

Mayor Steven Del Duca is expected to deliver remarks. The city is asking attendees to bring a candle.

Doreen Di Nino's husband has identified her as the lone survivor of the shooting and says she is resting in hospital after emergency surgery.

Three separate photos are shown. The first to the left is a man smiling and looking to his right, the next is a woman smiling at the camera holding a mug, and the last is a man with glasses smiling at the camera.
Naveed Dada, 59, (left), Rita Camilleri, 57, (middle) and Vittorio Panza, 79, are three of five victims who died during a Sunday night shooting at their condo complex. CBC News is working to obtain photos of the other two victims. (Naveed Dada/LinkedIn, Rita Camilleri/Facebook and Carmela Pirri/Facebook)
