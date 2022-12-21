Candlelight vigil planned for victims of Vaughan condo shooting rampage

A candlelight vigil is expected to be held Wednesday night for the five victims of a shooting rampage at a condominium north of Toronto.

Rita Camilleri, Vittorio Panza, Russell Manock, Helen Manock, and Naveed Dada were killed, and one woman was seriously injured Sunday night when a 73-year-old gunman opened fire at the Vaughan, Ont., building, before he was shot dead by police.

The vigil is slated to take place at the courtyard outside Vaughan City Hall from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

Mayor Steven Del Duca is expected to deliver remarks. The city is asking attendees to bring a candle.

Doreen Di Nino's husband has identified her as the lone survivor of the shooting and says she is resting in hospital after emergency surgery.