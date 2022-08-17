Deadline Tuesday for Ontario child-care operators to opt in to $10-a-day program

Parents of children in licensed child care in Ontario should now know if they will be getting rebates on their fees, as Tuesday was the deadline for operators to opt in or out of the national $10-a-day program.



Ontario had extended the deadline from Sept. 1 to Nov. 1 to allow operators more time to sign up for the program, and about 85 per cent of operators had opted in to the program as of Friday. Most other provinces ultimately saw well over 90 per cent of eligible providers opt in.



Final numbers are expected this week. Providers who opted in had to inform parents by Wednesday of their decision.



Carolyn Ferns, the policy coordinator for the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care, said centres that signed onto the program earlier have already been able to pass those savings along to parents.



"Families are saying they're going to have more money for everything that they need, for groceries, or to pay off their debt, things like that," she said.



"So now we're starting to hear the concrete differences this is making, which is really lovely. And I think over the last several weeks more centres that were on the fence have decided to opt in."

Some operators still need details on funding

Child care can cost upwards of $2,000 a month per child, particularly for the youngest children.



Many child-care operators, particularly for-profit ones, had said they wanted to sign up in order to issue rebates to parents, but were hesitant about the implications to their businesses.



The Ministry of Education made a number of changes to the funding model for this year and next, to try to ease those concerns and get maximum uptake.



Some operators said they still needed details on funding beyond next year in order to assess stability and predictability, while advocates of a non-profit system accused the government of stripping away accountability for public funds in order to appease for-profit operators.

The City of Toronto said that it would release final uptake numbers Wednesday, but as of Tuesday morning 84 per cent of licensed providers had opted in, while eight per cent had opted out and another eight per cent had not yet communicated their decision.



About 92 per cent of the city's non-profit operators had opted in, while five per cent opted out. About 65 per cent of the for-profit operators opted in, while 16 per cent opted out. The rest hadn't yet indicated their decision.