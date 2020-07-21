'Chair Girl' fined $2,000, given 2 years probation, community service

A young woman who appeared in a viral video tossing a chair from a 45-storey balcony in Toronto has been fined $2,000.

Marcella Zoia will have to serve 150 community-service hours and be on probation for two years.

Ontario court Judge Mara Greene said the fine is significant.

Zoia, who was 19 at the time, had pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life in the February 2019 incident.

The chair crashed near a woman with a child in a stroller but no one was injured.

The video of the incident appeared widely on social media.