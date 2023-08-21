Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto·New

Union representing Ontario English Catholic teachers to hold strike vote

Teachers in Ontario's English Catholic system will be holding strike votes Oct. 18 and 19.

Strike vote to be held Oct. 18 and 19, OECTA says

The Canadian Press ·
COVID-19 case surges have periodically interrupted the school year, with provincial governments across the country shutting down school buildings and forcing children to attend at home online classes.
The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says it has been bargaining with the government for more than a year in the hopes of landing a fair deal, but says the province is not meaningfully engaging in discussions about funding public education. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Teachers in Ontario's English Catholic system will be holding strike votes Oct. 18 and 19.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says it has been bargaining with the government for more than a year in the hopes of landing a fair deal, but says the province is not meaningfully engaging in discussions about funding public education.

OECTA's announcement and strike vote plans follow news last week that the unions representing public elementary and secondary teachers are planning strike votes this fall.

The Catholic teachers' union says at their table, they still have not even finalized the scope of negotiations with the government.

President Rene Jansen in de Wal says in order to make progress, it has become necessary to conduct a strike vote to demonstrate teachers' resolve.

The president says bargaining will continue while the strike votes are being conducted.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now