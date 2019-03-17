Officials not sure when Bolton residents displaced by flooding can return home
Officials in Caledon say they don't know when dozens of residents displaced by flooding will be able to return home.
At least 85 homes evacuated after ice jams caused Humber River to flood
At least 85 homes have been evacuated in the community of Bolton after ice jams caused the Humber River to flood.
Crews have been working to clear the ice and officials said on Saturday the water level was starting to drop.
A temporary evacuation centre has been set up at a local recreation facility.