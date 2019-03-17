Skip to Main Content
Officials not sure when Bolton residents displaced by flooding can return home

Officials in Caledon say they don't know when dozens of residents displaced by flooding will be able to return home.

At least 85 homes evacuated after ice jams caused Humber River to flood

At least 85 homes have been evacuated in the community of Bolton after ice jams caused the Humber River to flood. (Adrian Cheung/CBC )

At least 85 homes have been evacuated in the community of Bolton after ice jams caused the Humber River to flood.

Crews have been working to clear the ice and officials said on Saturday the water level was starting to drop.

A temporary evacuation centre has been set up at a local recreation facility. 

Flooding from the Humber River has washed out a road in Bolton. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)
