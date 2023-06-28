Provincial byelections in Toronto and Ottawa ridings set for July 27

Two provincial byelections are set to be held at the end of next month in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford's office says byelections in the Ottawa riding of Kanata-Carleton and the east Toronto riding of Scarborough-Guildwood will be held July 27.

Kanata-Carleton was vacated in March when Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned both her post as minister of children, community and social services and her seat.

Scarborough-Guildwood has been vacant since Mitzie Hunter resigned last month to unsuccessfully run in Toronto's mayoral byelection.

Hunter held one of the legislature's few Liberal seats.

Ontario will likely soon have another byelection in the works, as Laura Mae Lindo, who represents Kitchener-Centre for the NDP, has indicated she will resign next month.