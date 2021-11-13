Peel police investigate death of man in Brampton, Ont.
Peel police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Brampton early Saturday.
Man found dead in area of Brickyard Way and Quarry Edge Drive early Saturday
Peel police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Brampton on Saturday morning.
Police said they responded to a call shortly after 4 a.m. A man was found in the area of Brickyard Way and Quarry Edge Drive.
The victim's name, age and cause of death has not been released.
Peel's police's homicide and missing person bureau has taken over the investigation.