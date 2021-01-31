Brampton, Ont. man charged with first-degree murder of mother
Police say a Brampton, Ont., man is facing a murder charge in the alleged killing of his mother.
Peel police say woman, 54, met with foul play in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say a report came in Friday saying a man may have been involved in the disappearance of a 54-year-old woman who had not yet been reported missing.
Police say an investigation revealed she had met with foul play in Brampton.
A 24-year-old Brampton resident was arrested the same day and charged with first-degree murder.