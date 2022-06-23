Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Man charged with murder in death of former partner in Brampton, Ont., home, police say

Police west of Toronto have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man with murder in the death of his former partner.

Officers found body of woman with obvious signs of trauma inside home last Friday

The Canadian Press ·
A 29-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his former partner in Brampton. (CBC)

Peel Regional Police say they were called for a disturbance at a home in Brampton, Ont., around 6 a.m. last Friday.

They say officers found the body of a woman with obvious signs of trauma inside the home.

Police allege the accused fled the scene and evaded police.

They also allege he has a history of violence along with a five-year weapons ban.

The man faces one count of first-degree murder.

