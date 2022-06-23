Man charged with murder in death of former partner in Brampton, Ont., home, police say
Police west of Toronto have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man with murder in the death of his former partner.
Officers found body of woman with obvious signs of trauma inside home last Friday
Peel Regional Police say they were called for a disturbance at a home in Brampton, Ont., around 6 a.m. last Friday.
They say officers found the body of a woman with obvious signs of trauma inside the home.
Police allege the accused fled the scene and evaded police.
They also allege he has a history of violence along with a five-year weapons ban.
The man faces one count of first-degree murder.