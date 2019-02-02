Skip to Main Content
Toronto police arrest and charge suspect in New Year's Day assault case

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a New Year's Day assault case.

Police are continuing to look for a 2nd suspect in aggravated assault

A Toronto police forensic identification services van is parked near where a man was beaten on Queen Street near Bathurst Sreet on New Year's Day. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC )

Police say that on Jan. 1 at about 12:30 a.m. a 36-year-old man was walking on Queen Street near Bathurst when he got into an altercation with two other men.

They say the man was punched and fell to the ground unconscious, where he was then punched a second time before two suspects fled the scene in a newer model Dodge Charger.

Police say a 35-year-old man, of Toronto, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated assault.

He's due to appear in court Saturday morning.

Police, meantime, say they are continuing to look for a second suspect.
   

