Man arrested in alleged targeted arson of Liberal MP's constituency office in Mississauga

A Mississauga man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fire at a Liberal MP's constituency office earlier this year.

Peel Regional Police say investigators found the blaze, at MP Peter Fonseca's constituency office in the early hours of Feb. 22, to be suspicious.

They say they also believe it was targeted.

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old man on Monday. He's been charged with arson, break and enter and three counts of mischief.

The accused is scheduled to return to court June 28.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.