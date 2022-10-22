Operations at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport suspended due to suspicious package, police say
Police called to airport shortly before 4 p.m. ET
Operations at Billy Bishop Airport were suspended Saturday afternoon due to a suspicious package, Toronto police say.
Police say they were called shortly before 4 p.m. ET to the Toronto Island Airport Ferry Terminal to investigate a suspicious package on the mainland.
In a tweet, police say the area is being evacuated and all airport operations have been suspended.
Police say the service's emergency disposal unit is heading to the scene.
A training exercise was held at the airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to test protocols, procedures, communications and planning for emergency and security-related incidents. But a spokesperson with Toronto police told CBC News the suspension of airport operations is unrelated to the exercises.
POLICE INVESTIGATION:<br>Billy Bishop Airport Ferry Terminal<br>3:49pm<br>- On the mainland <br>- Police are on scene investigating a suspicious package <br>- The area is being evacuated<br>- EDU (Emergency Disposal Unit) is on the way<br>- Will update when more info is available<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2056479?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2056479</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations
With files from The Canadian Press