Operations at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport suspended due to suspicious package, police say

Operations at Billy Bishop Airport were suspended Saturday afternoon due to a suspicious package, Toronto police say.

Police say they were called shortly before 4 p.m. ET to the Toronto Island Airport Ferry Terminal to investigate a suspicious package on the mainland.

In a tweet, police say the area is being evacuated and all airport operations have been suspended.

Police say the service's emergency disposal unit is heading to the scene.

A training exercise was held at the airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to test protocols, procedures, communications and planning for emergency and security-related incidents. But a spokesperson with Toronto police told CBC News the suspension of airport operations is unrelated to the exercises.