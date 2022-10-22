Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Operations at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport suspended due to suspicious package, police say

Operations at the Billy Bishop Airport were suspended Saturday afternoon due to a suspicious package, Toronto police say.

Police called to airport shortly before 4 p.m. ET

Toronto police say all operations at Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport have been suspended. (The Canadian Press/Michelle Siu)

Police say they were called shortly before 4 p.m. ET to the Toronto Island Airport Ferry Terminal to investigate a suspicious package on the mainland.

In a tweet, police say the area is being evacuated and all airport operations have been suspended.

Police say the service's emergency disposal unit is heading to the scene.

A training exercise was held at the airport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to test protocols, procedures, communications and planning for emergency and security-related incidents. But a spokesperson with Toronto police told CBC News the suspension of airport operations is unrelated to the exercises.

With files from The Canadian Press

