2 adults killed, child airlifted to hospital after crash at Clarington ONroute service centre

Two adults were killed and a young child injured in a crash at an ONroute service centre on Highway 401 near Clarington on Monday, provincial police say.

The collision happened just before 7 a.m. on the entrance ramp to the service centre, which is open to westbound traffic.

A vehicle was driving into the ONroute when it crashed into the back of a transport truck that had stopped on the shoulder of the ramp, said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Two adult passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while a pre-school-aged child was airlifted to a trauma centre, Schmidt said.

All westbound lanes of the highway were temporarily closed to allow the helicopter to land safely. but have since reopened.

The entrance ramp to the service centre is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate, Schmidt said.

Anyone who may have information for investigators is asked to contact the OPP's Whitby detachment.