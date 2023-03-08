Peel police investigate online threats to 6 high schools in Mississauga, Brampton

Peel police say they are investigating online threats made to six high schools in Mississauga and Brampton.

In a news release Tuesday, police said officers from its youth criminal investigations bureau were made aware of online threats on social media on Thursday, March 2.

The threats indicated someone would go to six secondary schools in Peel Region on Friday, March 10 with the intent to "shoot them up," police said in the release.

The schools were identified as follows:

Holy Name of Mary Secondary School.

Louise Arbour Secondary School.

St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School.

Notre Dame Secondary School.

Chinguacousy Secondary School.

Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.

Police said they and administrators from the Peel District School Board and Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Boards take the threats seriously. Officials are working together on safety plans, police added.

"Investigators are actively investigating and exhausting all leads to identify the source of this threat," police said in the release.

Anyone with information is urged to call Peel police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).