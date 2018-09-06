$1K for a packet of mayo? A Toronto man almost paid it

A packet of mayonnaise almost cost a Toronto man $999.99.

Brian De Matos was ordering a chicken burger meal from A&W via the Uber Eats app last week when he was shocked to discover the added fee for a small packet of mayo.

Brian De Matos was shocked to see how much he was going to be charged for a small packet of mayo. (Submitted by Brian De Matos )

"I guess it was meant to be 99 cents?" he told CBC Toronto.

On Facebook, where he shared a screen grab as proof, he joked that for the hefty price tag, the 120-calorie side of mayonnaise better come laced with "gold and diamonds."

He didn't go ahead with the purchase.

But, hungry for answers, De Matos followed up.

He said he contacted Uber Eats about the problem but didn't get any help after spending an hour on hold. He then called the restaurant directly, where employees were also surprised.

"The restaurant was freaking out a bit," he said.

Since then, A&W has been in touch with De Matos on social media to say it's looking into the situation.

De Matos, meanwhile, is urging anyone ordering meals online to pay attention to the itemized list. It would have been easy to miss the massive fee, he said, noting in his case it was the very last box on the order form.

"That would be a really bad bill," he said.