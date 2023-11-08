Toronto police have created a new way to report "hate-motivated" graffiti amid what they say is a spike in such incidents since last month.

Police say there's been a 132 per cent rise in hate crimes reports in the city since Oct. 7 . The biggest spike comes from "hate-motivated" graffiti, they say.

Now, a new form that will allow people to report hate crimes online will be monitored around the clock, police said in a news release.

The online form asks for where and when a person saw the graffiti, why they think it was motivated by hate, whether they saw the perpetrator and what they looked like, and any additional details. Those who submit a report must also provide contact information to the police.

Residents can also continue to report possible hate crimes by calling 416-808-2222 or at www.222tips.com if they prefer to remain anonymous.

The online form will be monitored by police around the clock, according to the release.

"A hate-motivated crime not only victimizes individuals, but also entire communities," said Chief Myron Demkiw in the release.

"We urge Torontonians to please report these incidents to police so we can investigate and hold people to account who commit these crimes."

Police have previously noted that hate crimes often go underreported out of fear of retaliation.

The service says it has also grown its specialized hate crime unit from a dedicated team of six officers to a team of 20 investigators and eight district special constables.

Demkiw says he will provide updated hate crime statistics to the public at monthly Toronto Police Services Board meetings.