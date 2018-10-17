Online cannabis sales underway in Ontario but pot consumption bill yet to pass

Ontario residents can now legally buy cannabis through an online government-run store, but technically they can only consume the drug in private residences until legislation establishing new pot consumption rules passes later today.

The Progressive Conservative government's legislation changing previously established regulations on where recreational pot can be used has yet to go into effect.

Premier Doug Ford says he expects the bill to pass later today.

The legislation, which loosens regulations established by the previous Liberal regime, would allow Ontario residents to smoke recreational cannabis wherever the smoking of tobacco is permitted.

The Opposition NDP is criticizing the government for not have its legislation in place before today's country-wide legalization of recreational pot.

But Ford says the province is ready.

"The legislation is passing today," the premier said.

The federal government left each province responsible for regulating the sale and consumption of the drug, and Ontario has established 19 as the minimum age for cannabis use.

Cannabis will only be available through a government-run online portal until April, when private retail stores are set to open in the province.

'Government scrambling,' NDP leader says

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the Progressive Conservative government should have made passing cannabis legislation a priority after being sworn in this summer.

"Instead, we have a government scrambling to pass laws for a substance that is already legal," she said.

Ontario residents have been able to buy legal weed since midnight through the Ontario Cannabis Store website, which now offers different types like Easy Cheesy, Super Sonic and Shiskaberry.

In the legislature on Wednesday, Ford said the website handled over 38,000 orders after it launched.

"They stayed up all night working to fulfil the orders and I'm very, very proud of them," he said.

The online store garnered mixed early reviews on social media, with some praising the website's simple design while others complained about technical issues and high prices.

The Ontario Cannabis Store did not immediately respond to request for comment on how sales had been proceeding.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney has stressed that safety and privacy are priorities for the government when it comes to online sales.

"When you buy cannabis it's not going to be like going to Amazon and having packages left at the door," Mulroney said earlier this week. "Canada Post, when they deliver your package, will have to check your ID. Ensuring people's privacy is an important goal for us."

The province has also launched a public awareness campaign designed to educate people on the dangers of using pot and road safety.

"Just because the federal government has decided to legalize cannabis doesn't mean that it's safe," Mulroney said. "We want to be able to educate and keep Ontarians informed about the serious health and addictions risks that come with both short and long-term use of cannabis."

Meanwhile, a number of Ontario police services took to social media Wednesday to issue messages about pot legalization.

"Cannabis is no longer illegal on October 17, 2018. Up to four cannabis plants will be allowed per household," Toronto police tweeted. "Do not call police for this."

Ontario Provincial Police reminded drivers to keep safety in mind.

"New cannabis legislation arrives today," the force said in a tweet. "Everyone please be safe & remember impaired driving is impaired driving no matter what alters your state."