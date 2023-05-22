Uxbridge slowly on the mend, a year after devastating tornado

Uxbridge residents are still on the mend one year after a devastating tornado tore through the small Ontario town.

While things have improved since the storm this time last year, construction delays and problems with insurance claims have slowed down recovery efforts for both public, private and residential buildings, said Uxbridge Mayor Dave Barton.

"Many people had to actually leave Uxbridge because we don't have enough rental housing here," said Barton, adding a number of families are waiting for their homes to be rebuilt.

"Everyone's anxious to get life back to normal."

On May 21 2022, the Town of Uxbridge, some 70 kilometres east of Toronto, declared a local state of emergency due to storm damage, with some buildings reduced to rubble and streets blocked by uprooted trees, downed power lines and broken telephone poles.

'All hell broke loose,' business owner says

Joanne Richter and Rob Garrard, owners of The Second Wedge Brewing Company, said they were gearing up for their first big weekend since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when the tornado hit.

"We had a stellar day the day before on the Friday and then Saturday we were just like, 'It's going to be just a repeat of last night,'" Garrard told CBC Toronto.

But Garrard said it was anything but that.

"There was a storm coming … So we kind of just made people get inside … and then all hell broke loose and a tornado struck our building and ripped our roof off."

Joanne Richter and Rob Garrard, owners of The Second Wedge Brewing Company, say they reopened their business on Saturday and members of the community were happy to have them back. (CBC)

Richter said her business partner along with about 15 employees and customers were inside the building.

"There was pretty catastrophic damage," Richter said.

"The roof lifted right off the building and went across the road and crushed a bunch of buildings and vehicles. Debris came crashing down into the tasting room, but nobody was seriously hurt, which is almost unbelievable."

Richter said "the aftermath was chaos and confusion for about a month."

The pair said the community has welcomed them back after reopening the business on Saturday.

"We had a local band play. At 5 o'clock we were packed, every table was full … people just congratulating us on opening up again, just missing, just happy to have another place in Uxbridge that they can come in and go out and sit on a patio and have a beer," Garrard said.

'Still a lot of work to do,' mayor says

Meanwhile, Barton said "there's still a lot of work to do" on the ground, but "things are getting back to normal a little bit more every day.

"The resilience of the Uxbridge community was unbelievable … so things have slowly gotten back to normal," he said.

"Little by little, things are getting back to normal here in the Township of Uxbridge."

On May 21 2022, the Town of Uxbridge, some 70 kilometres east of Toronto, declared a local state of emergency due to storm damage, with some buildings reduced to rubble and streets blocked by uprooted trees, downed power lines and broken telephone poles. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

He said two of the higher density housing units in the township are still not occupied, and four homes that were completely destroyed in the tornado are now in the process of being rebuilt.

"We will rebuild. We will be stronger than ever. It's just going to take a little bit more time," said Barton.