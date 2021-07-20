One dead, another seriously injured after crash in Etobicoke

One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a two-car crash near Toronto's Pearson International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at Carlingview Drive and Constellation Court just before 4:15 p.m.

Const. David Hopksinson told CBC News one of the vehicles crashed into a pole and two people inside became trapped. A second vehicle was parked and unoccupied.

Police say the victims were extracted from the car by fire crews.

A nearby building was evacuated due to a gas leak from the collision, he added.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.