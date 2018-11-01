One woman dead after multi-vehicle collision at Avenue and Lawrence

A woman is dead following a multi-vehicle collision that included a TTC bus in the city's north end Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle collision near Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Toronto Fire Service.

One car that had apparently lost control slammed into the back of one vehicle, and then the two cars hit the back of the bus, Toronto Fire said.

One female patient was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Toronto police have since confirmed that the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

Hayley Waldman, spokesperson for the TTC, said the 142 downtown Avenue express bus was involved in the collision. The driver and the passengers are fine, Waldman said, adding that buses are diverting but not skipping any stops.

A portion of Avenue Road has been closed.

Not long after the initial collision was reported, police tweeted a pedestrian had been struck in the same area and suffered serious injuries.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said Toronto firefighters arrived at the scene first and asked for a rush on an ambulance. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, he added.

He later tweeted that the pedestrian's injuries are not considered life-threatening.