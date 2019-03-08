One victim in life-threatening condition following stabbing in Mississauga

One victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a reported stabbing in Mississauga late Friday evening.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road around 10:20 p.m., according to Peel Regional Police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the force's official Twitter feed.

A Peel police spokesperson could not offer further details late Friday, including the age or gender of the victim.

One suspect was taken into custody.