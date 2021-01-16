One person dead in 'small' house fire in Scarborough

One person is dead following a small house fire in Scarborough Friday morning, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire says.

Fire crews were called to an apartment building on Carabob Court, near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue shortly after 8 a.m.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CBC News on Saturday that "it was a very small fire" and "it was contained to one room."

Powell said the person was deceased when fire crews arrived and the fire was already out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Powell said.