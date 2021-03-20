One person found dead following apartment fire in Mississauga

A person has been found dead following a fire at an apartment building in Mississauga Saturday afternoon, police say.

Peel Regional Police and fire crews responded to a residential building on Acorn Place, near Hurontario Street and Highway 403 just after 12:30 p.m.

They say the first floor was evacuated due to smoke.

Fire crews found one person dead inside an apartment during the evacuation. The cause of death is unknown at this time, according to Peel police.

Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services said the fire is now under control but that residents should stay aware of first responders operating at the scene.

Mississauga's fire chief Deryn Rizzi tweeted that an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is underway.