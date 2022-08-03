One person dead following 2-alarm blaze at Toronto home
One person is dead following a two-alarm fire at a home in Riverdale.
Ontario fire marshal to investigate cause of fire
Firefighters were called to the home around 12:45 a.m., said Toronto Fire Services Capt. Dan Vieira.
He said crews forced their way into the semi-detached residence, where they found an occupant dead on the second floor.
The two-alarm blaze is now out, Vieira said, and the Ontario fire marshal will investigate its cause.
No information has been released yet about the victim, although crews remain on scene.