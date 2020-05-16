1 dead following collision in Brampton

One person has died following a collision between a car and motorcycle in Brampton on Saturday evening, Peel police say.

Police say they received a call around 6:30 p.m. of a crash in the area of Sandalwood Parkway West and Creditview Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The intersection will be closed for an extended period of time, police say, adding that people are advised to avoid the area.

No further details on the victim was immediately available.

Police say the incident is an active investigation. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.