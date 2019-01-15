One person dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown laneway

One person has been pronounced dead after being struck by a garbage truck in a laneway in the area of Adelaide and York streets early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. for reports that someone had been struck, paramedics told CBC Toronto.

The victim was found without vital signs, and pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CBC.

The victim may have been sleeping in the laneway at the time, Hopkinson said.

Neither he nor paramedics could confirm the victim's gender.

Accident reconstruction officers with the Toronto police traffic services division are at the scene.