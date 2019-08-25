1 dead, 1 missing after boat crash in Peterborough

One man is dead and another man is missing after a boat crash on Stoney Lake in Peterborough Saturday evening, OPP say.

Four other people were also hurt in the two-boat collision, with injuries ranged from non-life-threatening to serious, according to police.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m., just off Northey's Bay Road in Young's Bay on Stoney Lake. Both boats had three people on board.

Members of the Peterborough County OPP and emergency crews were called to the collision. Witnesses had found and transported five of the six peoples to shore.

Officers used marine units and a helicopter in an effort to locate the missing 31-year-old from Mississauga, but haven't yet found him. Another 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are currently investigating the area, and members of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) will be attending the scene in an attempt to locate the missing boater.

The cause of this collision is still under investigation.