1 dead following industrial accident in North York

One person is dead following an industrial accident in North York, Toronto paramedics say.

It happened earlier Wednesday afternoon in the area of Wilson Avenue and Highway 400.

Paramedics say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a statement from Ontario's Ministry of Labour, the victim reportedly worked for Fiera Foods, a bakery located near Wilson Avenue and Clayson Road.

"Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the workers who passed away. Our investigation is ongoing," said Ministry of Labour spokesperson Charlene Millet.

A ministry inspector has been assigned to investigate the incident, Millet added.