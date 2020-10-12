Toronto man dead, 2 other males rescued after canoe capsizes in Algonquin Park

A 32-year-old Toronto man has died and two other males were rescued after their canoe capsized in Opeongo Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

According to Killaloe OPP Const. Catherine Yarmel, officers responded to a call around 4:20 p.m. of a capsized canoe in the lake.

Yarmel said three males were in their canoe when they encountered rough waters, causing their canoe to overturn.

Two of the three males were towed safely to shore, police said.

The third male, meanwhile, was pulled from the water unconscious a short time later. Police said witnesses and conservation officers performed CPR, and the man was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The man has been identified as Xing Lin, 32.

An investigation has determined that Lin was wearing a life jacket at the time of the capsizing, Yarmel said. A post-mortem examination has been ordered.

Yarmel said the man was part of a larger group of people who had planned to paddle across the lake and camp for the night.

Police the incident has been deemed as non-suspicious.