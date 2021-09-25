1 dead, 2 in critical condition after Brampton car crash

Peel police say one person is dead and two others in critical condition following a car crash in Brampton on Saturday morning.

Police were called to Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue before 12:30 a.m.

It took ambulance, fire and police working together to free the three individuals from the car, said Peel police inspector Stephen Duivesteyn.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while two others were rushed to the hospital — one receiving CPR en route.

Duivesteyn said police are still identifying the three people and locating next of kin, so he couldn't provide information on gender or age. It's also unclear whether alcohol or another substance played a role in the crash.

Per preliminary investigations helped by a nearby surveillance camera, Duivesteyn said it appears the car with the three people ran a red light and crashed into a tractor trailer that was making a left turn.

He said the driver of the tractor trailer was unharmed but the damage is "extensive."

Peel police are appealing for anyone else in the area who may have dash cam footage or surveillance footage to reach out to police.

Similarly, Duivesteyn said anyone who saw "anything odd or irregular" nearby prior to the crash should reach out to police.