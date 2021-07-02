1 dead, 2 in hospital following triple shooting in Flemingdon Park

One person is dead and two others are in hospital following a triple shooting in Flemingdon Park early Friday morning, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 12:45 a.m. at a housing complex near Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive, in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Police say a total of four people were injured during the incident.

One victim has been pronounced dead, while two others suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what the condition of the fourth person is or how they became injured during the incident. Paramedics say only two people were transported to hospital from the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).